SHREVEPORT, La. - An argument between two men Tuesday where one was hit with a wine glass led to an arrest.
Shreveport police were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road on reports of a man being stabbed during a fight. They found one man bleeding from the neck.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.
Detectives determined that the two men were arguing when Christopher Washington, 36, struck the victim in the neck with a wine glass, causing a deep cut to the victim.
Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated battery