MANY, La. -- A man considered armed and dangerous and wanted by three law enforcement agencies is now in custody.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that Ladonta Deshannon Carter, 23, was arrested and is in custody in DeSoto Parish.
Carter is charged with the following:
- Two counts attempted second-degree murder (Zwolle PD)
- Aggravated assault with a firearm (Many PD)
- Failure to appear in court for child support (Sabine SO)
- Probation violation (Sabine SO)
- Two counts aggravated battery (Many PD)