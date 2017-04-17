TEXARKANA, TEXAS – Texarkana, Texas Police arrested Devonta Henderson, 25, of Texarkana Texas for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after he turned himself in to officers over the weekend.
Henderson called 911 Saturday afternoon to say that he was at Town North Apartments in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street and wanted to turn himself in. Officers met him near the apartment complex entrance, and he was taken into custody without incident.
On April 10, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of West 17th Street in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Officers located a 14 year old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg at that location. Witnesses identified Henderson as the person who had shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. An arrest warrant was later obtained for Henderson.
Henderson is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $100,000.