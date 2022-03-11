SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.
Gregory Ward, 45, is wanted on a warrant charging him with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Police said the parent of the juvenile filed a report in late January. DNA and other evidence obtained pointed to Ward, police said.
Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 Ext. 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips.