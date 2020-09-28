CULLEN, La. — The Cullen man wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and other felony charges after allegedly opening gunfire in a crowd in Cullen earlier this month, has been arrested at a Homer motel.
Cullen Police Chief Rosetta Carr said Dametrick Flournoy, 36, of Cullen was taken into custody by Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Room 123 at Linder’s Motor Lodge on state Highway 2.
“Our department received an anonymous tip of Flournoy’s being in Homer," said Chief Carr. "I then contacted Claiborne authorities and sent over the warrant we had for his arrest and other information. Approximately 15 minutes later he was in the custody of the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office.”
Cullen police have charged Flournoy with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated property damage, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
He has also been charged by Claiborne authorities with possession of schedule I CDS marijuana, possession of schedule II CDS crack cocaine, convicted felon in possession of firearm and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Claiborne Sheriff Sam Dowies.
Carr said in early September, Flournoy allegedly opened gunfire in a crowd during a balloon release on Henrietta White Boulevard after retrieving a firearm from his vehicle and shooting into a crowd that included adults and children.
The chief said Jocavion Williams, 27, was struck twice and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment and released.
Carr said a lengthy history of feuds between the two men may have sparked the shooting.