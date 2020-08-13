SHREVEPORT, La - A man who fled from deputies tonight as they attempted to arrest him on a felony warrant is now in custody, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Jacob Martin, 37, was wanted for molestation of a juvenile. Deputies attempted to stop Martin's vehicle on I-49 south of Hollywood Avenue, but Martin fled, leading deputies on a chase into the Lynbrook neighborhood in Shreveport. That's where Martin got out of his vehicle and ran, leaving a female and a child in his car.
Deputies established a perimeter in the area and searched for Martin with the assistance of the Caddo Sheriff's Drone Unit and K-9 teams from the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Police Department.
He was located in the 400 block of Janet Lane where he made an unauthorized entry into the residence of an elderly couple as he was being pursued by deputies. He was quickly taken into custody.
Martin will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the outstanding warrant and other charges.