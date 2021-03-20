SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Police Department needs your help finding a man who is wanted in connection to a child being shot on Saturday afternoon.
Around 12 p.m., SPD responded to a shooting at the Super 8 Motel which is on the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive. Officers found a 5-year-old on scene who was shot in the head. The child's mother was also found injured at the scene; she was grazed by a bullet.
Investigators determined that Joseph Lee Smith, 33, and another male got into a fight in the Super 8 Motel parking lot. Smith pulled out a gun and fired at the male, but missed. The gunshot went through a motel window and struck the mother and child.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. The mother was taken to Willis Knighton North for a minor injury, and was later released. The child is still in critical condition.
Smith is charged with one count of Second Degree Cruelty to a juvenile. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.
If you know where Smith is, you are encouraged to call Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.