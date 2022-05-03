SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man wanted since late March in the shooting death of a Shreveport man was arrested Monday without incident, Shreveport police said Tuesday in a news release.
Zacorious Williams, 21, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. He's accused in the March 29 death of Kamar Woods, 25.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Shreveport Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit arrested Williams at a house in the 300 block of W 68th Street. They then searched the house, locating a large amount of drugs and multiple firearms, police said.
Williams was developed as a suspect in Woods' death with the help of Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers.
"We value our partnership with Crime Stoppers and they help to solve many crimes each year," police said the release.