SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a man wanted in a motel shooting over the weekend that left a boy, 5, with a head wound has been arrested in East Texas.
Joseph Lee Smith, 33, was arrested in Longview Sunday, police said. Smith remains in the Gregg County Jail awaiting extradition to Shreveport.
Police responded to a shooting at the Super 8 Motel Saturday on Monkhouse Drive. Officers found a 5-year-old who was shot in the head. The child's mother was also found injured inside their room. The mother was grazed by the same bullet that hit her son.
Investigators say Smith and another man got into a fight in the motel parking lot. Smith pulled out a gun and fired at the man, but missed, police said. The gunshot went through a motel window and struck the mother and child.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health. The mother was taken to Willis Knighton North for a minor injury, and was later released. The child remains in critical condition.
Smith faces a charged of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.