BATON ROUGE, La. - Three Baton Rouge police officers were hospitalized early Saturday morning after officials say a drunk driver crashed into them while they were investigating a separate wreck on Interstate 10.
Two officers were critically injured, one with head trauma and another with a broken leg requiring surgery, according to police. A third officer came away with milder leg injuries.
Police say the driver, identified as 27-year-old Joseph A. White from Gonzales, had a blood-alcohol level of .194 — just about two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
In an affidavit for White’s arrest, police said the crash happened, when officers were in the middle of responding to another traffic incident. The left lane on the eastbound side of the interstate was blocked, several police units were on scene and red-and-blue emergency lights were flashing.
That’s when a speeding white Volkswagen Jetta swerved into the cordoned-off collision scene, “severely crashing into a police car” with one officer and striking two others standing outside their cruisers, the affidavit continues.
Paramedics rushed the trio of wounded officers to a nearby hospital, police recount in their official report.
Their colleagues approached White in his car, who appeared “extremely intoxicated and impaired,” the arrest record reads. His breath reeked of booze, per police, who called his eyes bloodshot, speech slurred and balance unsteady.
Police say they also noticed a cut on his hand.
When police looked up White’s record, they found out he was a fugitive from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
White was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and vehicular negligent injuring, as well as two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.