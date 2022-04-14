SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who has already admitted his involvement in the shooting death of a Shreveport police officer wouldn’t answer any more questions about the case when called to the stand Thursday afternoon.
Lawrence Pierre II was issued a subpoena to testify last week minutes after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 9, 2019 death of Officer Chateri Payne. In exchange, a conspiracy to commit murder charge was dismissed. Pierre was sentenced to life in prison.
His former co-defendants, Tre’veon Anderson and Glenn Frierson, did not accept plea offers and instead are on trial for both charges. Prosecutors say the three men hatched a plan to take Payne’s life because of Payne’s plan to leave Anderson, her boyfriend at the time. Family members described a volatile relationship between the two.
Pierre was called as a witness around 3 p.m. And it didn’t take long to see he wasn’t going to be a cooperative witness.
Pierre refused to answer questions under a Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. However, District Judge John Mosely told Pierre he didn’t have that right in this case because of his guilty plea.
Prosecutors continued to pepper Pierre with questions, all of which he refused to answer despite being told by Mosely he had to.
“I choose not to answer,” Pierre said repeatedly the 20-minute period he was on the stand.
Then it was the defense’s turn.
Frierson’s attorney, Mary Harried, suggested in her questioning that Pierre told police Frierson didn’t know there was a plan to kill anyone; they were all just hanging out. Pierre still didn’t respond to Harried.
Anderson’s attorney, John Bokenfohr, had his own questions. Again, not answered.
With that, Frierson was excused.
Because Friday is a legal holiday, court is in recess until Monday.
It’s possible the state could then rest its case.
Payne was shot outside of her patrol unit as she was leaving the house on Midway Street she shared with Anderson and their 2-year-old daughter. She had joined the police force the previous year.
Payne had already put a deposit down on a new apartment and planned to move within the next few days.
Testimony on Wednesday about GPS information downloaded from cell phones belonging to Anderson, Frierson and Pierre placed them at the murder scene within minutes of Payne being shot.
Text messages shared between the men also appeared to reveal what prosecutors said was the plan to kill Payne.
If convicted, Anderson and Frierson also face life sentences.