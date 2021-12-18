SHREVEPORT, La. -- The death Saturday of a man who was allegedly assaulted earlier this month brings to 87 the number of homicides in the city this year -- breaking a record set in 1993.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Namon Booker, 72, died shortly before 9 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital after being hospitalized on Dec. 4.
The coroner said Booker was assaulted by another man and fell in a business parking lot in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive. He suffered a head injury.
Shreveport police arrested Montrail Horton, 39, charging him with manslaughter in Booker's death.
Police said Horton approached Booker in the parking lot and punched him at least once in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete. Officers learned the two men had lived together at one point and there was an ongoing conflict between the two.
Horton was initially arrested on a charge of second-degree battery. The charge was upgraded Saturday after Booker's death.
Horton is held without bond in the Caddo Correctional Center.