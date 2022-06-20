RINGGOLD, La. -- An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a man who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit then ran into the woods, only to die about a half-hour later.
Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said Deputy Clay Culpepper clocked Cedrick Loud driving 70 in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Highway 371 Saturday night. Loud led Culpepper on a chase onto a parish road north of Ringgold then to Blount Road at the city limits.
Loud drove off the road, made circles in a vacant lot then turned onto Bobo Street, which is a dead end. He jumped out and ran into the woods, Ballance said.
Culpepper called for backup and they found Loud unresponsive about 100 feet into the woods. Deputies started CPR until EMS arrived then it continued about 30 more minutes. A medical doctor made the call to end CPR at about 12:12 a.m. Sunday.
A woman who was in the car with Loud was taken to the emergency room at the hospital in Coushatta for treatment of possible and neck injuries, which she said were caused by the off-road incident during the pursuit, Ballance said.
Coroner Don Smith saw no signs of injuries to Loud’s body but ordered an autopsy.