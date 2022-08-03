SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed a postal worker while he was delivering the mail was sentenced Wednesday to serve 40 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release.
Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 21, and he and the government agreed then to the stipulated sentence.
Gentry shot Antonio Williams on June 22, 2019 as he was carrying mail to an apartment on Dudley Drive. Inside that apartment was Gentry, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
As Williams approached, Gentry fired four shots through the front door, striking Williams twice. Williams was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly thereafter.
“This is a difficult day for the family and friends of Antonio Williams,” Brown said. “This family has suffered the tragic loss of a father and husband who cannot be replaced. Although we know that this sentence will not fill the void that these family members and friends have suffered, we hope that it brings them some comfort knowing that this defendant will serve such a lengthy sentence in federal prison where there is no parole."
Brown added: "I would like to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their efforts in assisting with this investigation, as well as the Shreveport Police Department and federal agents with the ATF. It was because of their quick response and thorough investigation that we were able to bring this defendant to justice.”
"The sentencing of Michael Gentry for the murder of postal employee Antonio Williams brings to an end the investigation of a heinous crime,” said Scott Fix, inspector in charge of the Houston Division of the USPIS. “The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the Postal Inspection Service, and every act of violence elicits an immediate and firm response. Postal Inspectors worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to seek justice for the victim and his family.”
This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Shreveport Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and was prosecuted by Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon.