SHREVEPORT, La. -- The man who shot and killed a Webster Parish law enforcement officer last week has died.
State police said 59-year-old Mahlon Taylor, of Doyline, died at 6:39 p.m. Saturday of injuries he sustained in the shootout with officers at his home on Greentree Street in Doyline on July 9.
Taylor had been hospitalized at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport since that time.
He's accused of killing 53-year-old Sgt. Billy Collins, a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy who was working his part-time job as a Doyline police officer when he was shot. A celebration of life service for Collins held Friday morning at First Bossier was attended by hundreds family, friends and officers from throughout the U.S.
Sheriff Jason Parker said Collins died when he stepped in to save a woman from being shot.
Collins arrived at Taylor's home just ahead of two sheriff's deputies as they responded to a call about a suicidal man. During the interaction with Taylor, gunfire was exchanged.
Collins was shot in the head. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he died almost two hours later.
The other two deputies were not injured. Their patrol units as well as the Doyline patrol unit were hit by gunfire.
Perhaps as many as 200 area law enforcement officers responded to the scene as Taylor barricaded himself inside his mobile home. After a five-hour standoff, a team of officers made entry and found Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound.
State police is heading up the ongoing investigation.