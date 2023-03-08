TEXARKANA, Ark. – A man facing a felony drug charge is back in custody after running from the Miller County Courthouse Monday when deputies attempted to handcuff him.
Bradley Linn, 40, of Bivens, Texas, was found at the Exxon gas station on W. 7th Street. Officers Jordan Starkey and Karey Parker found him hiding in the restroom and arrested him without incident.
Linn escaped after Miller County deputies tried to serve a felony warrant on him when he went to court. He bolted out of the sheriff's office building on East Street and disappeared into the woods. Deputies searched throughout the day but did not locate him.
He was booked into the Bi-State Jail Wednesday morning and will be extradited to Arkansas in the next few days to deal with charges there, authorities said.
Linn faces additional charges of second-degree battery, fleeing and resisting arrest.