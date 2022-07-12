SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who terrorized a local hospital one year ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court and was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed by law, 15 years at hard labor.
Johnathan Watson, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge before District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Friday, three days before his Monday trial date.
Watson also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year hard-labor prison term, to be served concurrently.
The crime happened on July 29, 2021 when Watson, who reported to work on a cleaning crew at Highland Clinic/Highland Hospital, encountered a woman working on another cleaning crew and told her that as many as four men were inside with guns. He was armed, and the woman noticed this.
His statements and actions with his gun caused the cleanup crew to call hospital security. Watson briefly interacted with hospital security but left before Shreveport police arrived.
Due to what Watson said and his behavior, the hospital went to an active-shooter status, restricting access to and from the parking lot during a hospital shift change, and causing a partial evacuation so a search could be conducted. This resulted in serious disruption to Highland Hospital’s ability to provide services.
Watson was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Jason W. Waltman. He was defended by Carter Lawrence.