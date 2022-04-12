SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies have arrested a man and woman following an incident last week at Southwood High School where a school employee was hit, Sheriff Steve Prato said Tuesday in a news release.
Prator said Dewanna Battle, 29, got into a "heated confrontation" with the Southwood High School principal Friday. He said she then hit a school security coordinator with her car.
Senior Dep. Willie Williams, who works as the school’s resource officer, chased Battle for over five miles before losing her. CPSO patrol deputies later located Battle’s vehicle abandoned at the Quality Inn on Monkhouse Drive.
That same day, patrol deputies visited Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Greenwood Road, where Battle works and told the business owner, Mike Hailey, they were looking for Battle.
On Sunday, CPSO detectives got a tip that Battle was back. Sgt. E.J. Parker and two other deputies went to arrest Battle at Fat Daddy’s Crawfish.
But Hailey physically blocked the them from entering the business, according to Prator.
Battle was arrested, however, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault flight from an officer, aggravated battery, contempt of court, battery of a school teacher and probation fugitive.
Hailey, 70, was also booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of accessory after the fact, aggravated battery and aggravated flight from an officer.