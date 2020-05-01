StormTeam Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA
PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVER BANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL
INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 176.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY WAS 176.7 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO 175.8 FEET WEDNESDAY
MORNING.


Man, woman from Shreveport killed in Texas traffic accident

Fatal crash

KARNACK, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victims involved in a fatal crash Thursday night south of Karnack.

According to DPS, officials responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1999 and Farm-to-Market Road 9.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, of Waskom, and his passenger Lonnie Martin, 53, of Karnack, were traveling north on FM 9. At that same time, the driver of a motorcycle, identified as Richard Phillips, 54, of Shreveport, and his passenger Melanie Hubbard, 48, also of Shreveport, were traveling east on FM 1999. 

Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a Marshall funeral home. Phillips was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he later died. 

The driver and passenger of the pickup were treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

