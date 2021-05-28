SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the person responsible for a shooting early Friday morning in south Shreveport.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one man was shot and rushed to an area hospital.
It happened a little before 1 a.m. near the Laurel Parc Apartments in the 8600 block of Millicent Way.
There's no word yet from police on any suspect or a motive.
