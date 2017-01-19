Here's a follow-up to our story last week regarding the Veterans Administration shuffling of managers to different hospitals after they had trouble in the system elsewhere. One of those managers hired here at Shreveport's VA medical center says he wants to clear his name.
"I had no other choice but to leave VA," says Terry Atienza.
He turned back up in the VA at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center after a rocky time in the Rocky Mountain VA Network. He was director of the medical center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
We referenced a Daily Caller website story that said Atienza was being fired from there in 2013 because of chronic absenteeism and misconduct.
But Atienza showed me extensive medical leave he was approved for, to deal with what he calls a hostile work environment fostered by his supervisor, Ralph Gigliotti, the Network Director.
"He kept launching investigation after investigation trying to find a way to get back at me for these issues I had raised," Atienza says.
What issues? Atienza says he was one of the first whistleblowers on manipulated wait times for veterans care. But he says his attempts to have the VA investigate Grand junction were blocked.
Meantime, rumors swirled around the hospital about those investigations into allegations of personal misconduct by Atienza. He says he never knew the source of those allegations.
"In each and every case I was completely exonerated by VA investigators. Yet I was never given a copy to clear my name," Atienza says.
As we reported last week, Atienza made a deal to resign from the hospital for $85,000. The settlement said Atienza "resigns from his position and from federal service voluntarily, completely, and irrevocably, effective August 10, 2013."
Yet he got a new job at Overton Brooks two years later as Executive Assistant to the Assistant Director.
Asked why he was allowed to reapply for federal work, Atienza says, "If I go and change my mind, I have the ability, even if I put it in writing, I can withdraw that request, and it's null and void and I can continue working, as long as I do it prior to the effective date of that resignation."
Asked why he wanted to go back to the VA after everything that happened in Grand Junction, Atienza replied, "I left with 28 and a half years of VA service. I've dedicated my entire VA career caring for veterans. I wanted my 30 years. And guess what? This month I complete my 30 years of VA service. And the only reason I came back to VA service is because I felt why should I quit my job? Because the VA mistreated me and mishandled the way the situation should've been done at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center."
On top of keeping that earlier $85,000 dollar separation pay, and getting a new paycheck in Shreveport, Atienza is in line to enjoy the retirement benefits that come with 30 years service.
As for Gigliotti, he was among six VA employees in the Rocky Mountain system who wound up getting disciplined over manipulated wait times -- not in Grand Junction -- but at two other VA medical centers in Fort Collins, Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The VA has not disclosed what the discipline was. But Gigliotti still has his same job as Network Director.
That office says it won't comment on Atienza's claims because of privacy laws.
But spokeswoman Nita McClellan did say, "According to the Office of Inspector General’s report in March 2016, the investigation found no evidence of wait time manipulation by Grand Junction staff."
As for Atienza, his employment in Shreveport has not gone smoothly. He rose to Assistant Director, but says he chose to step down to his current job of Facilities Planner because of what he describes as management issues at Overton Brooks.
The VA network that covers Overton Brooks VAMC denied our request to interview Atienza and other managers for our original story. However, Atienza says the VA did notify him that KTBS was working on a story that would involve him.
We sent him a personal message anyway asking for comment, but he says he never saw it. After the story aired, Atienza contacted us, saying he would not let the VA stop him from talking.