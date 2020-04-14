SHREVEPORT, La. - COVID-19 is affecting everybody, including children.
Some professionals say kids need to understand the importance of social distancing. However, some parents are struggling to keep their children away from family and friends, and at the same time entertained during this pandemic.
Often times, children are not brought into adult problems, but fighting the spread of the coronavirus requires participation from the whole the family, said one stay-at-home mother.
“I keep telling them we can’t go out to public places, no more parks, no more places like Chuck E. Cheese,” said Mai Muheisen of Bossier City.
David McMillian, a marriage and family therapist, said it’s important for parents to monitor themselves.
“Our children are picking up on what we experience and feel. They have a highly developed antenna when it comes to their parents,” said McMillian.
Adam is four years old; his sister Layan is nine. They are practicing social distancing.
“I really want to visit different states and visit cousins,” said Layan.
Although they miss their friends and family, they understand that staying at home is for the best.
But it can be challenging. Some parents say the hardest part is keeping their children entertained.
“The other day it was like 2 in the morning and he was like mom I’m bored. I’m like, ‘It’s 2:00 o’clock in the morning. Just go to sleep,'” said Muhaisen.
McMillian said this is an opportunity to make adjustments in life and show children how to deal with things that are out of our control.
“Children understand more than we realize they do. Please parents, do not underestimate your children. Talk to them directly. Use this as an opportunity to share your feelings with them and listen to their feelings too,” explained McMillian.
“Maybe we need to learn something from our children. Kind of that ‘Go with the flow,'” said McMillian.
He added it’s important for parents to be consistent with new rules regarding social distancing. Also, it’s a good idea to sit down with children periodically and explain why these rules or guidelines are in place and that they are only temporarily.