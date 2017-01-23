DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle has suspended the active search for two armed robbers in the Frierson area, however deputies continue to patrol the region. Officials tell KTBS 3 News they believe the men have left the area, but residents are urged to remain vigilant.
Monday afternoon, DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of either suspect.
Authorities say a little after 5am Monday, two suspects entered the Relay Station, located at 6796 Highway 175 and committed an armed robbery.
The suspects are believed to be two heavy set black males wearing all black clothing. The suspects fled in a gray colored car, which was found abandoned a short time later in the area of Highway 175 and Highway 5.
After searching for several hours, the active search was called off, while detectives continue their investigation.
Authorities say they do have reason to believe the suspects are armed and should be considered dangerous.
Citizens that are living in the area, or drivers that are passing through the area, are asked to be alert and report any suspicious activity to our dispatch by calling (318) 872-3956.