Manhunt ends for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

MOORINGSPORT, La. - An escaped inmate accused of double murder out of Cass County, Texas is back in custody.
Caddo Parish deputies chased and arrested Charles Spraberry, 42, on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Spraberry reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the parish Wednesday morning. After a short chase, Spraberry and a woman who was in the car with him were arrested just after 8 a.m.
They will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
Cass County officials said Spraberry used a handmade knife to free himself from the detention center in Linden.
Spraberry is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. The people were shot before being burned inside the RV.
He was in jail facing multiple felony charges including, sexual assault, assault by strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
Sheriff officials say Spraberry was able to break out of jail after assaulting one of the jailers with the makeshift knife. The jailer suffered minor injuries.