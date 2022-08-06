HOOKS, Texas - The massive search for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County officer has ended.
Sheriff officials say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a vacant home on County Road 2206 near Leary, Texas.
Authorities say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Up to 100 law enforcement officers began searching for Aguilar around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after responding to a double shooting on Private Road 82008 outside of Hooks, Texas.
Deputies arrived to find two victims, one male and one female, shot outside of the home. Both were transported to a Texarkana hospital.
The male, identified as Serafin Garcia-Alanis, 55, of Texarkana Arkansas, died as a result of his injuries.
The female victim, 52 years of age-also of Texarkana Arkansas, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later wrecked in Sevier County, Arkansas. When a passer-by stopped to check on him, he robbed them of their vehicle at gunpoint. He then fled northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in the stolen 2005 GMC 4wd truck.
Bowie County Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Willis later recognized the truck on Kings Highway in Texarkana, Texas and attempted to make a traffic stop.
Authorities say the Aguilar shot Lt. Willis in the face, and took off on a high speed chase where later he ended up stealing another vehicle at gun point.
Lt. Willis was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock. He’s listed in stable condition.
A helicopter, horses and a K-9 unit were called in to search for Aguilar who was believed at that point to have been on foot along Highway 82 between Hooks and Nash.
After a long standoff, the search ended Sunday morning when Aguilar was found dead inside the vacant home.