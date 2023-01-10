SHREVEPORT, La. - A manhunt is underway after police tried to pull over a man driving erratically on Terry Bradshaw Passway, Tuesday night.
According to police, the suspect ran through a red light after seeing police lights. The suspect then hit a car with a woman and child inside.
Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police said the woman had life threatening injuries.
The suspect stopped his vehicle in a ditch on the other side of Walker Road. He then ran off from his vehicle heading east. According to police, he is believed to be armed.