SHREVEPORT, La. - A manhunt is underway after police tried to pull over a man driving erratically on Terry Bradshaw Passway, Tuesday night. 

According to police, the suspect ran through a red light after seeing police lights. The suspect then hit a car with a woman and child inside.

Both victims were transported to the  hospital. Police said the woman had life threatening injuries.

The suspect stopped his vehicle in a ditch on the other side of Walker Road. He then ran off from his vehicle heading east. According to police, he is believed to be armed. 

