TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Police have arrested a man they believe was testing out the security of a church in Texarkana, Ark.
Church members became suspicious after the man allegedly questioned them about the security of the building and personal information about the staff.
Authorities say they also found his vehicle stocked with weapons and ammo.
The security team at the Faith Assembly of God Church on Arkansas Boulevard called police Tuesday night to report a man acting suspicious at their revival service. When officers arrived, they walked by Phillip Osbon’s truck and saw an AR-style rifle, multiple 30 round magazines, a shotgun, a belt loaded with shotgun shells, knives, tourniquets and other survival gear.
Church members asked for Osbon to be removed from the property. Officers say Osbon then began to fight with them and even reached for one of the officer's utility belt. He was subdued with pepper spray and arrested.
Police say the incident has raised some serious concerns about church and business security.
“What we're trying to get out to the public is that if you see people come into a church, business or school contact law enforcement. If you feel there is a safety issue or you're concerned or they make you feel uneasy,” Cpl. Les Munn said.
Officers say they can help churches, businesses and organizations develop a security plan.
This is the second of two church related incidents recently in the Texarkana area where someone has entered a church building asking suspicious questions about staffing, security, and personal questions about the staff member's families. An arrest has been made in both situations.
Osbon is being held in the Miller Count Jail. He's charged with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. He also has a felony warrant in Colorado for obstructing justice related to an assault on a peace officer.