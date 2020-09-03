MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Health Unit remains closed through Friday following a deadly shooting Tuesday morning inside of the building.
A Natchitoches man committed suicide there after threatening his estranged wife, who is the parish health inspector, with a gun, Mansfield Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke said.
Locke identified the man as Gene Harris, 47. His wife, Shannon Harris, was not physically injured.
Locke said Gene Harris waited on his wife to get to work from a parking lot adjoining the nearby hospital. Then he took her at gunpoint into her office that’s in the health unit building, Locke said.
Gene Harris threatened to kill her then himself, Locke said.
But as the two talked in her office, other employees arriving for work heard them. One called Shannon Harris to ask if she was okay or if police needed to be called. Shannon Harris answered in the affirmative, Locke said.
Gene Harris turned the gun on himself before officers arrived, Locke said.
Locke said the couple had been separated for several weeks.
The parish-owned health unit building was closed for the remainder of the week for professional cleanup and repair, he said