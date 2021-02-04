SHREVEPORT, La. -- LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) has added two new locations for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Those eligible to receive the vaccinations can do so in one day only next week in Arcadia and Mansfield. More dates have been added for Shreveport, too.
Eligibility for Louisiana residents remains age 70 and over.
While pre-registration is requested, it is not required. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
Dates and locations are as follows:
Friday - First and second doses, Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 - 10 - First doses at Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 - Arcadia, parking lot of former Outlet Mall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Mansfield, former Walmart parking lot, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Future offering of vaccines by the CEEVT reflect a continued collaboration with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System. The goal of this community healthcare collaboration is to provide the fastest possible access to the COVID-19 vaccine.