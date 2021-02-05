SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the announcement that beginning Monday eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine expands to a different age bracket, LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats has added four new locations for COVID-19 vaccinations in addition to its drive-thru site in Shreveport
Those eligible to receive the vaccinations can do so in one day only next week in Arcadia, Mansfield, Natchitoches and Minden. More dates have been added for Shreveport, too.
Eligibility for Louisiana residents has dropped to include ages 65 and older.
Some Unified Command Group members, state COVID emergency response personnel, local emergency response personnel, law enforcement, first responders and elections workers for the upcoming March and April elections will also be eligible, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday. LSU Health's news release on Friday does not address those groups.
While pre-registration is not required, hospital officials say is essential to minimizing wait times and in accurate vaccine allocation.
If you are unable to pre-register but are age 65 and older, you are eligible to receive vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
Dates and locations are as follows:
Today - Shreveport, first and second doses, Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 - 10 - Shreveport, first doses at Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 - Arcadia, parking lot of former Outlet Mall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Mansfield, former Walmart parking lot, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Minden, Webster Parish Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 18 - Natchitoches - Ben Johnson Auditorium, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Future offering of vaccines by the CEEVT reflect a continued collaboration with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System. The goal of this community healthcare collaboration is to provide the fastest possible access to the COVID-19 vaccine.