UPDATE posted Sept. 9:
MANFIELD, La. -- The water boil advisory that was in place for the city of Mansfield following a water line break has been lifted.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 8:
MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory.
A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory.
The advisory will remain in effect until the main is repaired and the water is tested.
It's recommended that residents in these areas boil water for one full minute before brushing their teeth, making ice, or preparing food.