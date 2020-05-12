MANSFIELD, La. -- Walmart is opening a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Mansfield.
Testing will be available beginning Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Walmart parking lot at 7292 Highway 509 in Mansfield. Test will be administered weather permitting.
DeSoto Parish has 215 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. Almost half of the cases -- 106 -- are in Mansfield, according to information from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.
Also, hours of the drive-thru testing location in the parking lot of Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway are being adjusted. The site is open through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Friday, the site will only be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Tests are given to anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, at no cost to the individual. All appointments will be drive-through observed, self-collection in the Walmart parking lot.
Details on the Mansfield testing site:
- Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.
- For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
- Those being tested will need to wear as mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
- eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
- The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals.
- Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.