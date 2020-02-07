MANSFIELD, La. -- The first phase of a $1.9 million renovation project at Mansfield High School’s Washington-Taylor-Rogers Stadium will begin in the coming weeks following the DeSoto Parish School Board's unanimous approval Thursday of the project.
The low bid was submitted by Pat Williams Construction.
The project calls for construction of new grandstands on the home and visitor sides. The west side, which serves the home team, has been deteriorating for some time, Superintendent Clay Corley said.
“The time has come for us to make some significant upgrades to the stadium and surrounding area,” said Corley. “The current bleachers are deteriorating to a point beyond repair and will cause some safety issues if we don’t replace them. I am thankful that we can complete a project of this magnitude without asking voters for additional revenue. The renovation will be totally funded from the Mansfield Schools Capital Projects Fund.”
The west side of the stadium, originally built in 1958, has seen its share of winning teams and exceptional athletes.
“We are blessed in DeSoto Parish to have outstanding facilities,” said board President Bobby Boyd. “This project will bring the entire stadium up to the standard of excellence that we enjoy not only at Mansfield High School, but across each of our campuses here in DeSoto Parish.”
Renovations to Washington-Taylor-Rogers Stadium include:
Phase 1- West Stadium (home side)
- Demolition of grandstand and concourse area
- Installation of ADA compliant aluminum bleachers
- Installation of chair back seats
- Construction of a central ticket booth and gated entrance
- Installation of new enclosed press box with video deck
Phase 2 - East Stadium (visitor side)
- Demolition of bleachers, concession stand and restrooms
- Installation of ADA compliant aluminum bleachers
- Construction of new restrooms and concession stand
More details about the planned upgrades can be found at http://mhs.desotopsb.com