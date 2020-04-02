COUSHATTA, La. -- Mansfield Mayor John Mayweather has issued a curfew for all Mansfield residents effective immediately and until further notice.
The curfew restricts activity between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. within the city limits. This curfew does not apply to first responders, essential work-related or emergency medical needs.
The city joins an ever-growing list of municipalities putting restrictions on residents' movement during the COVID-19 emergency.
Coushatta Mayor Johnny Cox issued a curfew Wednesday, restricting activity between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. within the city limits.
"Please be advised, if you are out after this time, you can be cited. In order for this curfew to work, everyone must follow the rules. Please avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people and maintain social distancing of 6 feet, requiring people to be 6 feet apart from each other," Cox said in his letter.
This curfew does not apply to first responders, essential work-related or emergency medical needs.
The towns of Many, Homer and Ringgold also have curfews in place.
In Many, the curfew is from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain in place until May 1. The curfew impacts merchants and citizens on Highway 6, Highway 171 and San Antonio Avenue, Mayor Ken Freeman said.
Excluded from the curfew are those traveling to and from work and for emergency situations.
Homer Mayor Xanthe Seals said the curfew is in place there through April 30. Curfew hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
"This curfew may be extended beyond April 30 if state and federal officials deem it necessary," Seals wrote. "Only those providing essential services will be allowed to be outside their homes after this time."
In Ringgold, the hours are 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"Please be advised if you are seen out after this time you will be cited!!!" states a Ringgold Police Department Facebook post.
Curfews in Springhill and Cullen are aimed at juveniles.
In Springhill, Police Chief Will Lynd set a curfew of 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone under the age of 17. Juveniles can be out with their parents or other legal guardians, who are defined by Louisiana statute as any person who has legal authority of a minor child or juvenile.
Lynd says they can still travel to and from work, “but cannot be out roaming the streets of the City of Springhill all hours of the night.”
Cullen's curfew also is aimed at minors. Those 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardians if outside their residence between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to Cullen officials.
The daily curfew is expected to remain in place until concerns of the coronavirus have cleared the air and children return to school.
In Minden, Mayor Terry Gardner has suggested everyone be home by 8:30 p.m. nightly. But a curfew is not in place.