BATON ROUGE, La. - The first political casualty of the Legislature’s redistricting effort emerged Monday when a Black Democrat who represents DeSoto, Natchitoches and Red River parishes decried Republicans’ plans to eliminate his district.
“It’s like you threw a land mine into my district and blew it up,” state Rep. Kenny Cox, a Democrat, told members of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Saying he saved lives as an Army officer after a terrorist plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, Cox added, “I didn’t think this would bother me. I’ve been to war. I’ve done a lot of killing and other things. But I haven’t been able to rest.”
Cox made his comments during the first public hearing of the Republican-drawn plan of the 105 House districts as part of the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years.
