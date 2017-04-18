A Mansfield on the run for months after being accused of stealing more than $30,000 from Mansfield area residents through a scam that promised them jobs in south Texas has been arrested.
Alvin Dewayne Howard, 32, also known as Rudy, has been booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a felony theft warrant issued in January. He remains incarcerated pending bond.
Investigators worked diligently on the scam and were able to gain enough evidence to secure a warrant for Howard," Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said in a news release.
Investigators were able to link Howard to the crime through numerous electronic fingerprints he left behind while carrying out the scam, Arbuckle said previously.
The alleged scam surfaced in November when more than 300 Mansfield residents complained they were promised jobs with Motiva in Beaumont, Texas, in exchange for paying $100 for a TSA TWIC card for employment purposes. The individuals were promised jobs paying $25 an hour.
Investigators learned the Motiva plant did not require the TWIC card, and Motiva officials said they did not have any current job openings.
Initially, investigators said the man who was making the job promises was being cooperative. They also felt he was being scammed by someone else. But further investigation led to Howard being their main suspect.