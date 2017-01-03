An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mansfield man accused of stealing more than $30,000 from Mansfield area residents through a scam that promised them jobs in south Texas.
Alvin Dewayne Howard, 32, also known as Rudy, will be charged with felony theft.
Sheriff's investigators say Howard's arrest follows numerous interviews and searches of multiple electronic devices.
"Investigators were able to link Mr. Howard to the crime through numerous electronic fingerprints he left behind while carrying out the scam," Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said in a news release.
Howard has not been located. He is also known to have acquaintances in the El Dorado, Ark., area. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (318) 872-3956.
The alleged scam surfaced in November when more than 300 Mansfield residents complained they were promised jobs with Motiva in Beaumont, Texas, in exchange for paying $100 for a TSA TWIC card for employment purposes. The individuals were promised jobs paying $25 an hour.
Investigators learned the Motiva plant did not require the TWIC card, and Motiva officials said they did not have any current job openings.
Initially, investigators said the man who was making the job promises was being cooperative. They also felt he was being scammed by someone else. But further investigation led to Howard being their main suspect.
"Sheriff Arbuckle would also like to thank the public and the many victims for their patience while the investigation was carried out. We wanted to ensure sufficient evidence was gathered prior to arrest so that Mr. Howard could be properly prosecuted for his crime. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is still working diligently to recover the money Mr. Howard stole from the victims. Anyone who was a victim of the original crime is asked to contact our office to file a complaint," the news release states.