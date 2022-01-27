MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish jury has convicted a Mansfield man in the murder of a motel desk clerk and attempted murder of a motel guest.
The jury also found Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, guilty of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. Powell faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when sentenced on Feb. 14.
Powell offered no defense in his trial, which started Wednesday morning and ended Thursday.
Powell killed Lynda Palmer, 75, of Mansfield, on April 12 after robbing her of cash as she worked the night desk at Best Western Plus DeSoto Inn & Suites in Mansfield. He’s also accused of shooting a motel patron, Matthew Yeager, of Texas, who was staying there with co-workers.
Palmer was well-known throughout the community. Most of her work life was spent in the retail business, particularly in jewelry sales in Shreveport and Mansfield. Her late husband, Joe Palmer, was a longtime respected educator.
The jury was able to see what happened to Palmer and Yeager through a video compiled from surveillance cameras from inside and outside the motel. It showed Palmer handing over cash to Powell then being shot as she went to a second register.
Powell then left the motel. But he returned about an hour later and encountered Yeager outside. Both went inside and that’s when Powell tried to rob Yeager and shot him.
Palmer’s death was still unknown at that time. Yeager called 911 to report being shot. Mansfield police and DeSoto sheriff’s deputies arrived within 2 minutes and found Palmer's body and Yeager in the hallway.
A manhunt began for Powell. He was arrested a few hours later hiding in an abandoned apartment.
While on the run, Powell responded to a text from someone, saying, “Yeah, I just did a murder.”