DESOTO PARISH – Friday around 9:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84 near Louisiana Highway 481. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Jason Sant of Mansfield.
Troopers say a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Sant, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 84. At the same time, a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 84.
For reasons still under investigation, Sant crossed a double yellow line and traveled into the opposing lane of travel, which resulted in a collision with the tractor-trailer.
Sant, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving.
A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.
In 2020, Troop G has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths.