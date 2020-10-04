UPDATE:
MANSFIELD, La. -- A Mansfield man wanted in connection with an early morning homicide is considered armed and dangerous, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Douglas Thomas for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Demarcus Lewis.
Thomas was last seen driving a 2006 light blue Lexus SUV with Louisiana license plate number 303DRZ.
Thomas is bald, stand 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Thomas[ whereabouts is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 872-3956.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MANSFIELD, La. -- A man is dead and DeSoto sheriff's investigators are on the hunt for their suspect following an early morning shooting.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said an arrest warrant is being secured for a man they believe responsible in the death of 26-year-old Demarcus Lewis of Mansfield. Lewis' body was found around 11 a.m. Sunday on an oilfield well site off Highway 522 east of Mansfield. Workers who service the well site found the body.
But investigators had already been searching for Lewis. He was shot around 2 a.m. at a residence on Gabe Street, which is just outside of the Mansfield city limits. But when deputies arrived they found evidence of a shooting but no one at the scene.
They believe the shooter is the one who took Lewis, who survived the first shooting, to the oilfield site, where he was fatally shot a second time, Richardson said.
Some sort of disagreement between the two men led up to the shooting, he added.