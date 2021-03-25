NACOGDOCHES, Texas – A DeSoto Parish man was one of three people who died Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Nacogdoches.
Texas Department of Public Safety said 26-year-old Brandon Guy of Mansfield man died at the scene. He was a passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet that hit another car head-on on a highway 8 miles east of Nacogdoches. The driver, who has not been identified, also died.
The driver of the other car, 23-year-old Sara Barton of Laurel Hill, N.C., was pronounced dead at the scene, too. Her passenger, 40-year-old Sammy Bell of Center, Texas, was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.