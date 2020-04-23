MANSFIELD, La. - The Mansfield man who drowned in a rain-swollen drainage ditch Wednesday afternoon in the city has been identified as 48-year-old Le’Hera Harris.
A witness told police Harris was seen trying to catch a trash can from the drainage ditch that runs under Gibbs Street. Heavy rain from intense thunderstorms was battering Mansfield at the time and Harris was swept away by the fast-moving current.
Mansfield police, Mansfield firefighters and DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies responded to the area and search for Harris. His body was found about an hour and half later approximately 50 to 60 yards downstream, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Other nearby neighborhoods also were deluged by the 4-inch or more rainfall. Rescue crews assisted about a half-dozen residents from their homes during the storms.
Dozens of roads throughout the parish were also impassable for hours as the storms pushed through the area.