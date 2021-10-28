SHREVEPORT, La. – A Mansfield man convicted by a federal jury earlier this year for illegally possessing a firearm was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.
U.S. Judge Elizabeth E. Foote additionally ordered Orentha James Pea’s sentence to run consecutive to any state court sentence he receives if convicted for aggravated battery against his wife, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release.
Pea was convicted after a two-day jury trial in May on two firearms charges, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Evidence introduced at the trial showed the jury that Pea held a gun to his wife’s head in front of their children and threatened to kill her following an argument.
Pea was previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence in 2017 and 2018 related to the domestic abuse battery of his daughter and the violation of his wife’s order of protection. Pea also has felony convictions for aggravated battery in 2005, related to shooting his pregnant wife with a firearm, and aggravated battery in 2014, related to striking his wife with a firearm.
Testimony at trial revealed that Pea was commonly known to carry a firearm, despite knowing that he was prohibited from doing so as a convicted felon.
After threatening to kill his wife, who is the victim in this case, Pea went to a cousin’s house and returned home later that evening. He locked himself and the victim in their bedroom, took her cell phone from her, and berated her for most of the night. The next morning when they awoke, the victim was able to get away from Pea and call the police to report the threat that he made to kill her.
Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to their home and conducted a search and found the loaded firearm hidden in the house. Laboratory analysis determined that Pea’s DNA was present on the firearm.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cadesby B. Cooper prosecuted the case.