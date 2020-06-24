MANSFIELD, La - One man is dead and another in jail follow a shooting about 5:45 p.m. in Mansfield.
Police said it happened at the Kwik Snack convenience store in the 500 block of Washington Street.
Rashard Warmsley, 20, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
Michael Whitaker Jr., 39, was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.
Mansfield police and DeSoto sheriff's investigators are conducting a joint investigation.
A motive for the shooting was still under investigation.