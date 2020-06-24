MANSFIELD, La - At 5:45 pm the Mansfield Police Department received a report of a shooting at a Snack’s located in the 500 block of Washington Street.
Upon arrival Officers discovered a 20-year-old black male had been shot. The male was identified as Rashard Warmsley. Warmsley was transported to DeSoto Regional Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased by the DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office.
The suspect Michael Whitaker Jr. 39-year-old black male was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a charge of Second Degree Murder.
The Mansfield Police and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department is conducting a joint investigation into the incident.