Mansfield Police Chief Gary Hobbs is among 11 law enforcement officers from around Louisiana who have received an acts of kindness award for efforts to help the disadvantaged.
The Heart of Law Enforcement Award was given by the non-profit organization Beyond the Badge, which recognizes officers who perform acts of kindness beyond their professional responsibilities.
Hobbs' award is in recognition of an 11-year-old program, the Mansfield Police Department Christmas Project. It uses donations from private citizens and businesses to provide Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children.
Donations are also used to provide Christmas gift bags to nursing home residents in Mansfield.