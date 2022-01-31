MANSFIELD, La. -- One teenager is behind bars and another one is still in the hospital following a shooting Friday night in Mansfield.
Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke said a 15-year-old from Mansfield is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting that took place just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office assisted the Mansfield Police Department with the arrest of the alleged shooter early Saturday morning.
That teen was taken to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, where he is still being held, Locke said.
The 15-year-old who was shot was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport for treatment of multiple gunshots. He is in the intensive care unit but in stable condition, said Locke of a report Monday morning from the teen's mother.
The circumstances of what led to the shooting are still under investigation, Locke said.