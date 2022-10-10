MANSFIELD, La. – Water rates are going up for Mansfield water customers next month.
It will be the first-rate hike in over seven years, city officials said Monday in a social media post. Customers were also notified on their October water bills.
For customers living in the city, the rate will increase by $6 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used. So, a customer with minimum usage will pay $26 instead of $20. It increases from $22 to $28 for those living outside the city.
Commercial water customers in the city will be charged a rate of $35 for the first 2,000 gallons of water and $4.50 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter. For those outside the corporate limits, the base rate is the same but the fee for each 1,000 gallons consumed goes up to $5.25.
“The city has tried fervently to avoid increasing its rates, until now. High inflation rates in recent years and a current, unstable economy have steadily caused the city’s operating costs to soar. Inflation has had a negative impact on all service industries and the city has not been exempt from its damaging effects,” city officials said in a statement.
The last rate increase was in July 2015.
Anyone with questions, can call Mansfield City Hall at (318) 872-0406.