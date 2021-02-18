UPDATE posted Feb. 18 4:40 p.m.
MANSFIELD, La. - The City of Mansfield's water pumps are back on, which means customers should start getting water again but water pressure could still be low for a couple of days, a city spokeswoman said Thursday afternoon.
But customers are reminded the city is under a boil advisory. Water should be boiled for a full minute before consuming.
The extreme cold weather caused significant damage to the water plant and lines in the ground, Tommie Crawford said, adding, "The guys are working as hard and as fast as they can."
As of 4 p.m., the pumps were running at 50 percent.
Water customers are still asked not to wash clothes, minimize shower usage and ratio water usage until the system has returned to normal operations.
The major concern remains the hospital, nursing homes, and dialysis center.
"We also have a structure fire in the city limits which will draw a lot of water," Crawford said. "When you do get water please check around your house for leaks. If you notice a leak please turn your water off at the meter. If you need assistance with this please call 318-697-2630."
ORIGINAL STORY posted Feb. 17 at 8:08 p.m.
MANSFIELD, La. -- Some customers of the City of Mansfield’s water system may be experiencing low to no water pressure.
The majority of the reduced pressure is due to extremely cold weather conditions requiring customers to run water to prevent freezing pipes combined with countless ruptures to customer’s service lines. Thus, the water system is struggling to keep up with consumer demand.
Customers who have ruptured pipes should contact the water system and request that their water be shut off until repairs are made.
Also, customers are urged to conserve water consumption as much as possible. Doing this will allow the system’s water storage tanks to fill up again.
Finally, normal to low pressure will be intermittent at times as tanks fill and water is distributed throughout the system. While currently undetermined, normal pressure may not resume until Friday.