MANSFIELD, LA.. - A Mansfield woman died and two others were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon just north of Mansfield.
State police said Oristene Jackson, 84, crashed into an a car in the other lane. it happened just after 2 p.m. on state Highway 175 north of Highway 509.
Troopers said Jackson was northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado when she crossed the centerline and hit a southbound Honda Crosstour driven by Pricilla Powell, 70, of Hemphill, Texas.
Jackson was wearing a seatbelt but her injuries were fatal. The DeSoto Parish coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
Hemphill, who was restrained, and a juvenile passenger, who was not restrained, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, troopers said.